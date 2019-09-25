CHEAT SHEET
Trump Campaign Fundraises Off Impeachment Inquiry
President Trump’s campaign is fundraising off the House Democrats’ announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry. In an email blast on Tuesday, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee announced the launch of an “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force,” and invited recipients to be the force’s “charter members” by giving a donation to the committee that would be “double-matched.” “This is only the beginning of yet ANOTHER nasty Witch Hunt against me, and we need to fight back BIGGER and STRONGER than ever before,” one fundraising email sent Tuesday read. The email also said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of the impeachment inquiry was “just another smear job” that aimed to “silence” voters. “I’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG. TRUST ME, YOU’LL SEE THE TRANSCRIPT,” the email read.
According to Mother Jones, the likelihood that every donation to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee would actually be double-matched is slim—due to federal campaign finance laws that set strict donation limits. The campaign has not spoken about the task force or the double-match claim publicly.