Trump Campaign Lawyer Trashes Mail-In Voting—Then Admits She Used It
STAMP OF APPROVAL
Lame-duck President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer echoed his attacks on postal ballots at a hearing, declaring courts had found the process “fraught with evils and the potential for fraud.” But attorney Linda Kerns then struggled to answer questions from a judge about the directions on the envelope provided to absentee voters—because she’d already used hers. “I filled out my mail-in ballot and returned it, so I don't have it,” Kerns said. A campaign spokesperson asserted Kerns had a heavy schedule on Election Day, and otherwise would have voted in-person.
After Friday’s hearing, the judge rejected the five suits Kerns brought to disqualify several thousand mailed ballots on which Philadelphians had failed to handwrite their address or the date. Kerns admitted that the campaign did not have evidence that any of these votes were fraudulent, but argued that the voters had not complied with crucial instructions.