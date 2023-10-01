Trump Campaign Leaves Bird Cage Outside Nikki Haley’s Hotel Room
STUNT-ED
A photo of a birdcage and a bag of bird food left outside of GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s hotel room on Sunday was shared with The Messenger, indicating the Donald Trump campaign can’t seem to get enough of the former president’s bizarre “Birdbrain” nickname for Haley. "MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last week. "Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Haley received warm reactions to her performance in the second GOP debate, and NBC News reported on Friday that GOP donors were coalescing around her and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the top alternatives to Trump. Haley noted the stunt on Twitter Sunday morning with two hashtags: “#PrettyPatheticTryAgain #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe.”