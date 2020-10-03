CHEAT SHEET
Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Now Has COVID-19
President Trump’s campaign manager has become the latest member of the president’s circle to receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, dealing another blow to his re-election campaign. Bill Stepien, 42, is said to be experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms” from the virus, according to Politico. His diagnosis late Friday came after he traveled with Trump and top White House aide Hope Hicks—who has also tested positive for the virus—aboard Air Force One for Tuesday’s debate. Stepien will reportedly quarantine and work on the campaign remotely.