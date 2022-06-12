Trump Campaign Manager to Testify at Second Primetime Jan. 6 Hearing
IN THE HOT SEAT
Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will testify before the House Jan. 6 select committee on Monday during its second primetime hearing, potentially adding more detail to what the former president did and did not know leading up to the 2021 Capitol riot. Stepien was subpoenaed by the committee in November, which sought to learn more about the development of Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Committee members have signaled that this, the second hearing in a series of seven, will focus on proving the president knew he was perpetuating false claims, but continued doing so as a means of scoring political points with his base. Stepien will be appearing alongside longtime election-law attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.