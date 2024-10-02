Trump Campaign Melts Down at ‘60 Minutes’ After He Chickens Out of Interview
‘RELIC’
Donald Trump’s campaign repeatedly attacked 60 Minutes’ credibility after the storied news magazine announced on Tuesday night that the former president had weaseled out of a previously scheduled sit-down interview. After CBS News said that the Trump campaign had “decided not to participate” after “initially accepting 60 Minutes’ request for an interview,” which would have been conducted by veteran correspondent Scott Pelley. “Fake News,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung scoffed to CNN in response. “60 Minutes begged for an interview, even after they were caught lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop back in 2020. There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in.” Asked by the network if there was any chance Trump might still sit for the interview, Cheung responded, “Now that they’ve lied about the interaction, they just f--cked themselves.” Apparently on a roll, Cheung kept going on X. “60 Minutes is a relic of the past, unable to keep up with the times and changing media environment, instead turning into liberal, biased propaganda,” he spat in a tweet. “Nobody ever says, ‘Oh, did you see what happened on 60 Minutes?’ Instead, people usually ask, ‘60 Minutes is still on?’” In May, the program wrapped its 50th consecutive season as TV’s No. 1 news program. Last month, its 57th season premiere drew in more than 10 million viewers, outpacing the Emmy Awards.