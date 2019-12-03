Trump Campaign on Kamala Harris Dropping Out: ‘Congratulations Tulsi!’
President Trump’s 2020 campaign took one last jab at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), congratulating Sen. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Twitter after Harris announced she is dropping out of the presidential race. “Breaking News: Kamala Harris has ended her campaign for president. Congratulations Tulsi!” an account managed by Trump’s campaign tweeted. Harris told staffers she was ending her campaign due to financial reasons on Tuesday. “Sending my best wishes to Kamala Harris, her family & supporters who have campaigned so hard. While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people,” Gabbard tweeted after the news broke. “I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation.” Gabbard and Harris have previously battled it out on the debate stage, with Gabbard calling out Harris’ criminal justice reform record during her time as California’s attorney general.