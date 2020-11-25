Trump Campaign Puts Giuliani Forward for Yet Another Shambolic Pennsylvania Court Appearance
GETTING CRUEL
After humiliating himself in federal court and failing to stop Pennsylvania from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win last week, Rudy Giuliani wants to go for round two. Marc Scaringi, another part of President Donald Trump’s legal “elite strike force,” filed a request in the Third Circuit Court—where the team has appealed its loss—to have the former New York City mayor make a 20-minute oral argument. As Giuliani isn’t registered with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Trump campaign has had to ask for permission for him to argue the case. Legal experts have characterized Giuliani’s previous performance as “horrible lawyering” and argued that the certification of results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada have rendered his lawsuit moot.