Trump Forces Project 2025 Mastermind Out of His Job

Donald Trump’s campaign has forced an architect of the ultra-conservative Project 2025 manifesto out of his job at the Heritage Foundation, the Daily Beast can report exclusively.

Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita “put the screws” to Project 2025 mastermind Paul Dans in an effort to force him out and shut down the right-wing shop behind a sprawling blueprint that sought to overhaul the federal government and implement an array of far-right policies for a potential second Trump administration, a well-placed source told the Daily Beast.

Dans confirmed in an email to colleagues Tuesday that he is stepping down from his role at Heritage, where he directed Project 2025. Dans said in the email he was leaving in order to focus his energy on “winning bigly” for conservative candidates this election cycle.

His departure suggests Heritage is shutting down its work on the initiative more than a year after Project 2025 produced its cornerstone 900-page policy mandate that came to define the MAGA movement. The manifesto attracted widespread criticism in recent weeks over its extremist proposals that would overhaul a swath of policies and agencies, from abortion to civil liberties to climate to the Departments of Justice and Defense.

As the project backfired politically, Trump sought to distance himself from the group despite its naked ties to his first administration, with Project leadership boasting a number of senior Trump aides and close advisers.

The source told the Beast that the rift between the Trump campaign and the Heritage Foundation was not ideological, but rather was about power and who will ultimately control Trump World and make staffing decisions in a possible second Trump administration.

There’s just one glaring problem with the Trump camp’s attempt to distance itself from Project 2025: J.D. Vance’s fingerprints are all over the right-wing project.

In fact, Vance wrote the foreword to a forthcoming book based on Project 2025, Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America, which outlines a “second American revolution” written by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts.

Vance praised the book, saying, “We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.”

The Trump campaign has not responded to requests by the Daily Beast for comment on whether the ouster of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 author is part of an effort to further distance Trump from the controversy, or the difficulties VanceÆs ties to Project 2025 pose for the GOP campaign.