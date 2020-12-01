Trump Campaign Raised $150M Off Voter Fraud Fiction Since Election
BAIT AND SWITCH
President Trump’s fundraising committee has raked in an astounding $150 million since Election Day—mostly from small donors—by bombarding supporters with misleading scare solicitations about voter fraud, The Washington Post reported. While the donation requests appear to come from something called the Official Election Defense Fund, the Post says Trump can use much of the money for political purposes after he leaves office. “The average donor who gives in response to Trump’s appeal for funds to ‘stop the fraud’ likely doesn’t realize that their money is actually retiring Trump’s debt or funding his leadership PAC,” Brendan Fischer of Campaign Legal Center told the newspaper. The amount of money raised in the month since the election eclipses what the campaign took in during the entire second quarter of the year.