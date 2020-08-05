Trump Campaign Requests Extra September Debate With Biden, Forecasting Widespread Early Voting
President Donald Trump’s campaign has requested an election debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in early September, forecasting widespread early voting. More states by the day are emphasizing early and mail-in voting as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. The two campaigns have agreed on three debates, the earliest of which is scheduled for Sept. 29. Early voting and mail-in voting, which the president has repeatedly and baselessly said is fraudulent, open in September in some states. An email from the campaign reads, “President Trump’s re-election campaign today sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates requesting that a fourth debate be scheduled before Americans begin voting in the 2020 presidential election...If no fourth debate can be scheduled, the Trump campaign urged the Commission to move the last scheduled debate up to the first week of September.” The campaign also submitted a list of possible moderators.