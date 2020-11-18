Trump Campaign Requests Wisconsin Recount—but Only in State’s Largest, Bluest Counties

Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinal
The Trump campaign will seek a recount in Wisconsin—but only in the state’s two largest, most Democratic-leaning counties. The president will pay the state $3 million for recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the latter of which includes the city of Madison. Biden won both counties by a margin of 180,000 votes, carrying the state and its 10 electoral votes by just over 20,000 votes. A full recount of the state would have set the campaign back $8 million. A recount is extremely unlikely to swing the state, however; in 2016, a full recount of the state paid for by the Jill Stein campaign only netted Trump 131 votes.