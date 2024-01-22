Trump Seemingly Abandons His Insults After DeSantis Drops Out
DESANCTIMONIOUS DOWN
Donald Trump’s campaign responded to the end of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign Sunday by calling the Florida governor by his actual name—a rare moment of apparent solidarity between the pair after months of insults. “With only a few days left until President Donald J. Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates,” the statement boasted. The former president targeted DeSantis with numerous nicknames over the past year, notably “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which Trump claimed Sunday he will now officially retire. “You said, ‘Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious.’ I said that name is officially retired,” Trump told a group of supporters to a round of cheers in New Hampshire. Later Sunday night at a rally in Rochester, Trump seemed to have turned a page. “A really terrific person who I’ve gotten to know, his wife Casey, for having run a great campaign for president, he did, he ran a really good campaign, I will tell you. It’s not easy. He was very gracious and he endorsed me, so I appreciated that. I appreciate that and I also look forward to working with Ron and everybody else to defeat crooked Joe Biden.”