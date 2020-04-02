Trump Campaign Slams Jeff Sessions for Boasting About Connection to the President: NYT
President Trump’s campaign called former Attorney General Jeff Sessions “delusional” for using his connection to the president as leverage to reclaim his former Senate seat in Alabama, The New York Times reported on Thursday. Sessions, a Republican, has been campaigning for the 2020 Senate elections since Trump forced him out of his Justice Department role in November 2018. “The Trump campaign has learned that your U.S. Senate campaign is circulating mailers like the one I have enclosed, in which you misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of President Trump,” Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer, wrote in the letter, obtained by the Times.
Trump endorsed Tommy Tuberville for the Alabama Senate seat in early March, however Sessions has continued to boast about his, now deteriorated, relationship with the president. “The enclosed letter and donor form in fact mention President Trump by name 22 times. The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President ‘Trump’s #1 supporter,’” Glassner wrote. “We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the president supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election. Nothing could be further from the truth.”