Trump Campaign Solicits Donations With Desperate Text Claiming Antifa Will ‘Attack Your Homes’ if Biden Wins

President Donald Trump’s campaign solicited donations Saturday with a fear-mongering text warning of impending violent attacks by anti-fascist activists under a Joe Biden presidency: “ANTIFA ALERT: They’ll attack your homes if Joe’s elected. Pres Trump needs you to become a Diamond Club Member. Your name is MISSING. Donate.” There is no existing evidence to support the claim that anti-fascists are planning violence should the former vice president win the election. “Antifa,” a loose term for Leftist activists whose best-known activity is physically disrupting right-wing rallies, have been a favorite target of the president during speeches despite the fact that American intelligence agencies consider right-wing white supremacists to be a far greater domestic terrorist threat.