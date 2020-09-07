Report: Trump Campaign Squandered Almost $200 Million Cash Advantage
Trump’s re-election campaign has squandered its early cash advantage, spending over $800 million of the $1.1 billion it raised from early 2019 to July, a New York Times report has found, forcing the campaign to implement stricter financial planning for the months ahead. The campaign, which Trump's former campaign manager once called an “unstoppable juggernaut,” dropped $11 million on Super Bowl ads in a “vanity splurge” to match Michael R. Bloomberg's spending. Another expense that seemed to be more about pleasing the president than increasing support among voters: $1 million in television ads in the D.C. area, which reliably votes Democratic. During the early months of the pandemic, Trump also refused to hold virtually costless Zoom fundraisers like his opponent Joe Biden, which the Times reports allowed the Democratic presidential candidate to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars.