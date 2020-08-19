CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Campaign Sues New Jersey Over Baseless Mail-In Voting Phobia

    Tom Sykes

    Michael A. McCoy

    The Trump campaign is suing New Jersey in an effort to block a decision made by its Democratic governor Phil Murphy to mail a ballot to every voter in the state for November’s elections. President Donald Trump has relentlessly argued, without providing any evidence, that voting by mail makes elections more susceptible to large-scale fraud. This latest legal move represents another escalation in his war on voting by mail. The campaign’s filing charged that Murphy exercised power that belonged to the state legislature in changing the state’s election law, and that the changes “will violate eligible citizens’ right to vote.” Murphy said that residents who opt to go to their local polling places on Nov. 3 will engage in “provisional voting,” meaning they must use paper ballots, not voting machines, so that officials can guard against duplicate voting. The Trump campaign is also suing Nevada to block a similar initiative.

