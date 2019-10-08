CHEAT SHEET
Trump Campaign Threatens to Sue Minneapolis Over Rally Security Bill
President Trump’s 2020 campaign has threatened to sue Minneapolis leaders for trying to force it to pay $530,000 for security at this week’s scheduled rally, the StarTribune reports. Trump’s campaign team issued a furious statement late Monday night accusing Mayor Jacob Frey of “abusing the power of his office” by “conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security” to cover costs for the rally. The event is scheduled to take place Thursday at the Target Center. City officials reportedly told the Target Center it would have to cover the costs, but the arena then allegedly tried to pass the bill on to Trump’s team and said they wouldn’t be able to use the site unless they coughed up. The Trump campaign said in the statement that if the city doesn’t agree to honor the original contract Tuesday morning that they would go to court.