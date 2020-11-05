Trump Campaign to Announce Lawsuit Alleging Voter Fraud in Nevada: Report
ANOTHER ONE
President Donald Trump’s campaign is expected to announce a lawsuit in Nevada that seeks to count every “legal” vote in the state and track down those cast by people who it believes live elsewhere. The campaign, which will reportedly announce the action at 11:30 a.m. ET in Las Vegas, alleges there are at least 10,000 people who voted in the state but no longer live there. Nevada election officials, who released little new information on Wednesday, are expected to report their latest batch of results around the time the lawsuit is announced Thursday. The lawsuit marks the fourth state in which the president’s campaign will open a post-election legal action, laying the groundwork to contest results as Trump continues to slip behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for 270 Electoral College votes to clinch the presidency. The other lawsuits have been filed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan—which was called for Biden on Wednesday.