Trump Campaign Tweets Video of POTUS as Genocidal Marvel Villain Thanos

President Trump’s 2020 campaign superimposed Trump’s face on a Marvel Comics villain’s body and illustrated the “deaths” of House Democrats leading the impeachment effort in Congress. In a video tweeted Tuesday, the Trump campaign uses footage from Avengers: Endgame to depict the president as Thanos, a villain who seeks to erase half of all life in the universe. “I am inevitable,” the Trump-Thanos mash-up says, before snapping his fingers and disintegrating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others, much like how many Avengers heroes died in the film. “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want,” a tweet accompanying the video reads. “President Trump’s re-election is inevitable.”