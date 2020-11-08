Trump Campaign Big Posts Doctored ‘President Gore’ Headline
DEBUNKED
The Trump campaign’s communications director posted—and then deleted after being called out on Twitter—a photo of a 2000 election headline from The Washington Times doctored to make it look like it declared the wrong winner. “Greeting staff at @TeamTrump HQ this morning, a reminder that the media doesn’t select the President,” the Sunday morning tweet from Tim Murtaugh read. The photo depicted a front page that blared “President Gore.” BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold dug up the actual headline that showed the newspaper’s real screamer was “President Bush.” The Washington Times also replied to the tweet: “Those photos have been doctored.” It’s not clear who doctored the photo, but Murtaugh then deleted the tweet. He did not respond to a request for comment.