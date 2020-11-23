CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Campaign’s Wisconsin Lawyer Is Trying to Throw Out His Own Vote
STOP HITTING YOURSELF
Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The attorney heading up President Donald Trump’s recount effort in Wisconsin has been arguing that anyone who used the state’s in-person absentee option voted illegally and should have their ballots tossed. The problem for Jim Troupis is that, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he voted that way—and so did his wife. The couple happened to be included on lists that Troupis submitted to the Dane County Board of Canvassers during the recount on Sunday. He didn’t tell the Journal Sentinel why he voted early or if he thought his vote was illegal—but he did acknowledge that he was on the list. The Board of Canvassers has rejected the Trump campaign’s argument that in-person absentee votes should be discounted.