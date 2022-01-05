Trump Canceled Jan. 6 Event After Allies Told Him It Was Terrible Idea, Report Says
ZIP IT
Donald Trump abruptly canceled his planned press conference for the first anniversary of the Capitol riot on Thursday after some of his top allies somehow managed to convince him it was an awful idea, according to a report from Axios. The site states that Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) were two of the key figures in persuading Trump that the media circus would backfire. Graham told Axios that he brought up the subject with Trump during a round of golf in West Palm Beach this weekend, telling the former president that “there could be peril in doing a news conference... Best to focus on election reform instead.” Ingraham also made clear during her show Monday night that she thought it wasn’t “smart” for Trump to go ahead with the plan. In his statement canceling the event, Trump blamed his U-turn on the House panel investigating his supporters’ attack on the Capitol.