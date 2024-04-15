Trump Can’t Help but Post on Eve of His Hush-Money Trial

Donald Trump played the victim on the eve of his New York City hush-money trial, echoing comments over the weekend in which he portrayed himself as a martyr to supporters.

Trump on Sunday ramped up his attacks against the “totally conflicted Judge” handling his case, and the so-called “Corrupt Prosecutor” who created “a Legal System in CHAOS.” The trial, which is set to begin jury selection Monday, is set to be the first criminal proceeding against a former U.S. president.

The comments aren’t exactly a change of pace for the quadruple indicted ex-commander-in-chief—at a rally in in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Trump labeled the case a “communist show trial” amid roaring chants from the crowd of “we love Trump.”

The former president replied, “I love you, too. That's why I put up with this,” while adding, “I’m proud to do it for you” and claiming it was a “badge of honor.”

Facing 34 felony counts in the case, Trump is accused of falsifying business records in order to cover-up a $130,000 payment me made in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to keep their affair silent. He has repeatedly attempted to delay the trial, to no avail.

In response, Trump has repeatedly criticized Judge Juan Merchan—who is presiding over the case—and his family, forcing Merchan to expand a gag order against the former president to also bar him from making similar attacks on court staff, witnesses and families.

On Sunday night, however, Trump was up to his usual antics on Truth Social.

“Just four years ago I was a very popular and successful President of the United States, getting more votes than any sitting President in history,” Trump lamented.

“Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court, before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen “Rigging the System” against his Political Opponent, ME!”

Again casting himself as a martyr, Trump added, “I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country.”

He concluded: “November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW.”

The comments come after a Trump attorney labeled his first criminal case to reach trial a “six-week-long media extravaganza” that he claimed was devoid of substance.

“Jury selection is going to be difficult,” attorney Will Scharf told host Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday. “I have a lot of faith in our team up there, that they’re going to be able to get the best possible jury.”

“At the end of the day, what we’re talking about here is a show trial,” he added. “It’s a six-week-long media extravaganza in the media capital of the world where the only realistic consequence, even if President Trump were convicted, is frankly a talking point for the Biden campaign.”

Trump denies all the charges against him.