Trump Can’t Stop Calling Kennedy Center’s Maintenance Guy

President Donald Trump has taken an unusually hands-on role in his MAGA makeover of the Kennedy Center, even going so far as to routinely call the head of building maintenance for personal updates. According to The Wall Street Journal, the 79-year-old president has the maintenance boss’ cellphone number and “calls regularly for updates on fixes at the venerated cultural institution.” Trump has become fixated on completely reshaping the center and plans to shutter it for two years beginning in July to allow for what his administration calls a “complete rebuilding” and modernization. The effort appears to have rattled the public. The Athletic reported in December that the Trump administration takeover has “horrified many in the arts community.” Some artists withdrew from shows in protest, and some regular attendees steered clear. Meanwhile, ticket sales plunged 70 percent earlier this year compared with the same period over the past three years, according to the Journal.