A former Trump adviser is saying what many of the former president’s critics have been claiming for a while now, that he has lost sight of what’s true and what’s false.

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration and is a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, claims that in his old boss’s mind, “the truth is whatever he wants it to be.”

“He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton told CNN host Kaitlan Collins, who asked for his response to Trump’s wild press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday in which he dared Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris to debate him and claimed he was protective of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election race.

“I was very protective of her,” Trump said at his press conference. “Nobody would understand that, but I was I think my people understand it. They used to say, ‘Lock her up, lock her up,’ but I’d say just, ‘Relax, please.’”

Collins screened several clips showing Trump attacking Clinton on the campaign trail, with one showing him saying: “I think she should be in jail. She should be locked up.”

Bolton claimed that Trump doesn’t know he’s lying and “doesn’t really care.”

“Trump can’t tell the difference between what’s true and what’s false,” he said.

“It’s not that he lies a lot because to lie, you have to do it consciously. He just can’t tell the difference. So, he makes up what he wants to say at any given time.

“If it happens to comport with what everybody else sees. Well, that’s fine. And if it doesn’t comport with anybody else, he doesn’t really care, and he’s had decades of getting away with it.”

So, in his mind, the truth “is whatever he wants it to be.”