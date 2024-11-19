Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the shocking addition of talk-show personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to his new administration, giving him the reins to overhaul the country’s Medicaid and Medicare programs.

“I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator,” Trump said in a statement.

“America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said the failed Pennsylvania Senate candidate “will work closely” with Health and Human Services Secretary pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.”

“Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country,” Trump continued.

“He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.”

This is a developing story.

