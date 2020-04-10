Trump Celebrates Good Day for Stock Market as U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Surges to Second Highest in World
At least someone was in a good mood this morning. President Donald Trump sent out a jubilant tweet celebrating a good few days for the stock market while the reported coronavirus death toll in the United States overtook Spain’s to become the second highest in the world. Financial markets jumped Thursday following the announcement of new rescue efforts from the Federal Reserve and some signs of improvement in the energy market. Trump, who has reportedly been panicked by the state of the stock market during the coronavirus pandemic, sent out a tweet Friday morning saying: “This week, in only 4 days, we had the biggest Stock Market increase since 1974. We have a great chance for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone!” Meanwhile, the nation has now confirmed over 466,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 16,686 people have died from the disease. The reported death toll overtook Spain’s, but remains behind that of Italy, where at least 18,000 people have died.