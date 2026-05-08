Trump Celebrates Mother’s Day With Crazed Rant About Killers

Donald Trump served up a campaign-style speech where he ranted about allowing foreign-born murderers into the country while celebrating moms at the White House ahead of Mother’s Day.

The president, 79, was hosting Angel Moms and Gold Star Mothers for a luncheon in the Rose Garden on Friday.

And he used the event to defend his hard-line immigration policy.

“Among those with us this afternoon are a number of the Angel Moms who saw their precious children stolen from them by the open border policies of the radical left,” Trump declared. “Open borders, I call them stupid borders, not open. I call them stupid borders by stupid people that put them there.”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Mother's Day luncheon with Angel Moms and Gold Star Mothers in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 08, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Bad things happened. 25 million people came into our country. Many of them were criminals. Many of them were murderers. They allowed them in with their open border policy of stupidity,” he complained.

Trump went on to praise Angel Moms and brag about the border, but he was not done talking about murderers.

“They were murderers. 11,888 murderers. They were allowed to come into our country,” Trump said. “Many of them murdered more than one person. What a shame. What a disgusting shame.”

He was repeating a figure from his State of the Union address despite there being no evidence to support the number. Similar figures that cover decades of immigration, including during Trump’s first term, have been repeatedly misrepresented by Republicans.

The president also attacked the Biden administration for the 2021 Abbey Gate attack during the evacuation of Afghanistan, which he called “gross incompetence.”

“To all the Abbey Gate moms, we’re thinking of you in this Mother’s Day, and again, we had you to the White House,” Trump said. “I was over at a very beautiful cemetery, as beautiful as they can, but you know, sad occasion. We went over, and we paid our respects.”

Trump began his speech by bragging about the makeover of the White House, where he ripped out the grass in the Rose Garden to put in a patio. He also touted recently replacing the walkway with black granite and showed off his so-called Presidential Walk of Fame.

President Donald Trump demands they turn up the music after delivering remarks during a Mother's Day luncheon with Angel Moms and Gold Star Mothers in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 08, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Eventually, the president got into some of the policies he claims have helped American families.

While touting the Trump Accounts for new babies, the president declared, “So do out and buy a Dell,” as he praised the Dell family for matching contributions to the program.

When it came to the work to bring down the price of prescription drugs, Trump proudly boasted the U.S. now had the “lowest drug prices in the world,” which is not the case.

The president wrapped up his speech by telling moms that they have the most important job there is in America.