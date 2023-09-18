Trump Celebrates Rosh Hashanah by Ripping ‘Liberal Jews’

CHEAT SHEET
As Jews around the world celebrated Rosh Hashanah over the weekend, Donald Trump took to his preferred social network to post a meme bashing “liberal Jews” for not supporting him. “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!” the Truth Social post read. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!” The post also ordered the “Sheep” to “Wake Up” and offered a list of all the alleged positives the former president had delivered for the “Jewish people or Israel.” Happy New Year, indeed.