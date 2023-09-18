CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Celebrates Rosh Hashanah by Ripping ‘Liberal Jews’

    NICE

    Donald Trump delivers a speech at the Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee’s 2023 Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2023.

    Leah Millis/Reuters

    As Jews around the world celebrated Rosh Hashanah over the weekend, Donald Trump took to his preferred social network to post a meme bashing “liberal Jews” for not supporting him. “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!” the Truth Social post read. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!” The post also ordered the “Sheep” to “Wake Up” and offered a list of all the alleged positives the former president had delivered for the “Jewish people or Israel.” Happy New Year, indeed.

