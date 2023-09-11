CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Challenges Rupert Murdoch to a Mental Acuity Test
Former President Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet in a Sunday evening Truth Social rant, challenging a host of his perceived enemies—including Rupert Murdoch and the “heads” of his Wall Street Journal newspaper—to the same mental acuity test that he supposedly “aced” a few years back. Trump was apparently angry about a WSJ poll which asked voters about his age and mental fortitude. “Where did that come from?” He asked. “A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT. Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!”