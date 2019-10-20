Trump Cheated (Shocker!) on Property Tax; But Will Anyone Go to Jail?

ProPublica published a piece Wednesday that put the spotlight once again on some questionable financial practices of the Trump Organization, which showed one set of books to banks (inflating value) and another to New York City tax authorities (deflating value).

Is this just the usual Trump mendacity, or can prosecutors see this as part of a pattern? And if so, could it be prosecuted? Who would be tagged as the defendant(s)? If not, what more is needed to bring the guilty parties to justice?

Before we explore these questions, let’s look at the facts. Both versions of them.