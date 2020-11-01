CHEAT SHEET
Trump Cheers on MAGA Caravan That Ambushed Biden Bus
‘I LOVE TEXAS’
President Donald Trump tweeted his support late Saturday for the MAGA caravan that reportedly tried to run a Biden campaign bus off the road in Texas, causing the former vice president to cancel a planned event in Austin. “I LOVE TEXAS!” Trump tweeted along with a video of the incident.
“What the President tweeted in regards to Texas is reckless, dangerous and an intimidation tactic,” Biden campaign spokesperson Symone Sanders tweeted in response. “It’s not something we should come to accept from our leaders. The people of our great country have the opportunity to turn the corner here. VOTE. HIM. OUT.”