Mark Meadows Defies Subpoena, Is a No-Show at Jan. 6 Committee Hearing
Former President Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows didn’t show up for a Friday deposition with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to CNN. Meadows’ defiance of a subpoena could lead to criminal charges against him for contempt. Committee staffers and a stenographer waited on Meadows past the Friday morning deadline, then left the room about 10 minutes after he was scheduled to appear. The Associated Press reported that Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger, said his client has a “sharp legal dispute” with the committee over Trump’s legally spurious claim of executive privilege regarding his testimony.