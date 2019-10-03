CHEAT SHEET
Trump: ‘China Should Start an Investigation Into the Bidens’
President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry for urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son—but that didn’t stop him from publicly announcing on Thursday that he wants China to probe the Bidens. Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Florida, Trump was again asked what he wanted Zelensky to do with regard to the Bidens during their July phone call. Trump responded that he thinks Ukraine and China should both look into business deals involving the former vice president and his son Hunter.
“If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said. “They should investigate the Bidens. Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.” Trump concluded that if he were Zelensky, he would recommend an investigation because the Bidens are “crooked.”