Trump Claimed to Have Intel on French President’s Sex Life, Rolling Stone Reports
SACREBLEU!
Donald Trump told some of his closest allies that he knew secrets about the sex life of the French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a report. The former president even claimed to have garnered his alleged insights from “intelligence” that he had been briefed on, according to two anonymous sources cited by Rolling Stone. Trump apparently made his bold claim both during and after his days in the White House, with FBI agents recently seizing a document from Mar-a-Lago described as “info re: President of France.” It’s not clear if the document has any connection to the strange brags Trump has reportedly been making about Macron. The discovery of the document nevertheless caused consternation for French officials, according to the sources, after Trump’s previous talk of knowing about Macron’s “naughty” ways that “[not] very many people know.”