Trump Claims Administration Is Still ‘Moving Forward’ on Citizenship Question
Just a day after the Trump administration reportedly told a federal judge they would not ask about citizenship in the 2020 Census, President Trump took to Twitter to say the report is “FAKE!” The Census Bureau had already started printing questionnaires omitting the controversial question Tuesday, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the Justice Department confirming the matter, The Washington Post reports. The decision made was “final,” an attorney told The Daily Beast. But Trump claimed the administration is “absolutely moving forward” with the question on Wednesday, citing its importance. The Supreme Court blocked Trump’s question last week, sending it back to a lower court after arguing the intention of the question had been misrepresented by Ross. Given Trump’s recent tweet, it is unclear what the administration’s plan is going forward regarding the inclusion of the question, which was reportedly developed by a Republican operative in order to benefit “non-Hispanic whites.”