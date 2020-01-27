Trump Rages: Bolton Is Lying About Ukraine to Sell His Book
President Trump has reacted furiously to a leaked manuscript from former National Security Adviser John Bolton that accuses Trump of tying U.S. military aid to Ukraine to investigations into the Biden family. The explosive claim hints that Bolton is prepared to seriously damage Trump’s defense case if he’s called to testify in the president’s impeachment trial. The former national security adviser has offered to testify if subpoenaed, over the White House’s objections. Reacting to the leak, which was first reported by The New York Times, the president tweeted shortly after midnight: “I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” he wrote. “In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.” He then repeated his assertion that the partial transcript of his call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky released by the White House proves his innocence. CNN reports the Bolton book, The Room Where It Happened, is due out on March 17.