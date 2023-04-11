Trump Claims ‘Crying’ Courthouse Workers Said ‘I’m Sorry’ During Arraignment
BIG STRONG MEN
But were these “big strong men” who called him “sir” with “tears in their eyes?” During his first post-arrest TV interview with Fox News host (and one-time passionate hater) Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump insisted that the Manhattan courtroom was filled with tearful employees at his recent arraignment. “They were incredible,” the twice-impeached ex-president declared. “When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and, I’ll tell you, people were crying.” Noting that he was talking about professionals “that have no problems putting in murderers,” Trump added that it’s a “tough, tough place and they were crying.” Reiterating that “they were actually crying,” Trump then claimed the courthouse workers also “said I’m sorry.” Trump is currently facing 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an alleged hush-money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.