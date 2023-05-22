Trump Claims FBI Offered $1 Million to ‘FRAME’ Him
‘USA GOES TO HELL’
Donald Trump claimed Sunday that the FBI offered a former British intelligence officer $1 million to have him framed. The red-hot rhetoric comes after the publication of the Durham report, which found that the FBI improperly rushed into its investigation of allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. “The FBI offered Christopher Steele One Million Dollars in order to FRAME me,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday. “Why aren’t all of the so called Special ‘Prosecutors,’ together with their bosses at the DOJ, doing something about this.” Trump’s claim about the offer to Steele—the ex-MI6 spy whose dossier played a key role in the FBI’s collusion investigation—appears to come from testimony made by a senior FBI analyst last October. FBI supervisory analyst Brain Auten said the FBI offered Steele “up to $1 million” if he could prove his allegations about Trump and Russia featured in Steele’s notorious dossier, but the money was never paid because Steele couldn’t “prove the allegations,” CNN reports. “The people of our once great Country won’t stand for it,” Trump’s ranting post continued. “How much more can they take, as the USA goes to HELL? MAGA!!!”