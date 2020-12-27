Trump Claims Florida Is ‘Doing Well’ With No Lockdown, Ignores 17,000+ New COVID Cases
PRIORITIES
President Trump declared late Saturday that Florida is “doing well” with no lockdown, apparently choosing to ignore the 17,042 new COVID-19 cases and 140 new deaths that health authorities announced Saturday. “The lockdowns in Democrat run states are absolutely ruining the lives of so many people - Far more than the damage that would be caused by the China Virus,” Trump falsely tweeted. “Cases in California have risen despite the lockdown, yet Florida & others are open & doing well. Common sense please!” Florida has been reporting upwards of 10,000 new cases a day for the past two weeks. Across the country more than 330,000 lives have been lost to the virus and studies by the CDC have indicated the effectiveness of lockdowns as part of a strategy to save lives.