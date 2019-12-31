Trump Claims He Had ‘Very Good Meeting’ on Mideast at His Golf Club
Trump suggested on Twitter that he had a “very good meeting” on the Middle East, the military, and trade at his Florida golf club on Tuesday, according to a White House press pool report. Betsy Klein, a reporter for CNN, wrote on Twitter that Trump’s motorcade left the Trump International Golf Club just 52 minutes after his arrival and then returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort. He reportedly left the club shortly after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the U.S. will send additional forces to its embassy in Baghdad. Trump repeatedly criticized former President Obama for golfing amid crises in the United States and abroad. “President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late!” Trump tweeted in 2016, referring to the Louisiana floods.