Trump Claims He Won His Golf Club’s Championship at Age 78
‘SUCH FUN!’
President Donald Trump had himself a big weekend on the golf course (again). Writing on Truth Social Sunday, the president announced that he won the club championship at the Florida golf course that he owns. “I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!” Trump wrote. “The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!” The president claimed victory at the same tournament last year, and also touted his winnings at his golf club’s “Senior Club Championship” at the time. “I WON BOTH!” he wrote in a 2024 Truth Social, which then-President Joe Biden proceeded to seemingly mock on X writing, “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.” The president’s big day out on the course came a day after he was pictured watching strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen while wearing a golf getup.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT