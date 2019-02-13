Trump Claims He’ll Get $23 Billion From ‘Other Sources’ for Border Security

President Trump claims he will be getting $23 billion in border security funding “from other sources,” despite a bipartisan agreement allocating only $1.38 billion for 55 miles of new fencing along the border. “Was just presented the concept and parameters of the Border Security Deal by hard working Senator Richard Shelby,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening. “Looking over all aspects knowing that this will be hooked up with lots of money from other sources,” Trump wrote. “Will be getting almost $23 BILLION for Border Security. Regardless of Wall money, it is being built as we speak!” It was not immediately clear what “other sources” he was referring to. According to The Wall Street Journal, the deal struck by bipartisan negotiators Monday night includes only part of the $5.7 billion Trump wanted in order to build his border wall. If Trump does not sign the deal, funding for many government agencies would lapse at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, causing a second government shutdown over the southern border wall fight.
