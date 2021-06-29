Trump Claims Herschel Walker Is Running for Senate in Georgia
‘HE’S A GREAT GUY!’
Former president Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that MAGA-loving football icon Herschel Walker will run for Senate as a Republican against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who is up for re-election next year.
Appearing on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, Trump—who has long urged Walker to jump in the race—claimed the former Georgia Bulldogs star told him he was in. “He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump declared. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person.”
Walker will almost certainly become the GOP frontrunner should he formally announce a run, as many prominent Georgia Republicans have largely stepped aside in order to open the field for star running back. Besides securing Trump’s backing, Walker has seen Fox News star Sean Hannity loudly endorse his potential Senate campaign in recent months.
At the same time, Walker still needs to clear a couple of substantial obstacles before he can run, starting with actually moving to the state of Georgia.