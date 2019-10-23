CHEAT SHEET
Trump Claims He’s Building a ‘Beautiful’ Border Wall in Colorado
During his speech at the Shale Insight Conference in Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump boasted about building a border wall in Colorado, which is hundreds of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. “You know why we’re going to win New Mexico?” Trump exclaimed. “Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico!”
“And we’re building a wall in Colorado,” the president continued. “We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works—you can’t get over, you can’t get under.” Trump went on to note that “we’re not building a wall in Kansas”—which directly borders Colorado to the east—before making an odd pivot to declare that “Louisiana is incredible.”
As for his claims of new border wall being built—Colorado or elsewhere—the federal government has confirmed that no miles of wall have been added where barriers and fences didn’t already exist.