Trump Claims He’s ‘Thrilled’ Harris Chose Walz as Her VP Pick

Donald Trump unleashed a series of attacks on Kamala Harris’ newly minted running mate Tim Walz on Wednesday morning.

“He’s a very, very liberal man and he’s a shocking pick,” the former president said during a phone interview with Fox & Friends. “And I could not be more thrilled.”

“If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in, he’s worse than they are,” Trump said, presumably contrasting the Minnesota governor with other Democrats. “Nobody knew how radical left [Harris] was, but he’s a smarter version of her if you want to know the truth.”

“There’s never been a ticket like this,” Trump continued. “This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner. We want no security, we want no anything. He’s very heavy into transgender—anything transgender he thinks is great—and he’s not where the country is on anything.”

Trump later claimed choosing Walz as Harris’ running mate is “very insulting to Jewish people,” saying he believes Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wasn’t chosen because of his religion. “Everyone thought it was going to be Shapiro, it turned out not to be Shapiro,” Trump said. “I have very little doubt that it was, you know, not for the reason we’re talking about—it was because of the fact that he’s Jewish, and they think they’re going to offend somebody else.”

At the start of the interview, Trump claimed to have “helped [Walz] very much during the riots,” apparently referring to unrest in Minneapolis in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. “His house was surrounded by people that were waving an American flag—doesn’t sound like very bad people—and he called me and he was very concerned, very, very concerned, that it was gonna get out of control.”

“I said: ‘What do you want me to do about it?’” Trump said. “He said: ‘If you would put out the word that I’m a good person,’ and I did, I put out the word, I said: ‘He’s a good person, I hope everything’s good.’ And everybody put down their flags and took their flags with them, but they took their American flags and their MAGA flags and they left. There was thousands of people.”

Trump claimed Walz later called him to thank him.

Despite claiming to be pleased that he and J.D. Vance are running against Harris and Walz, Trump prophesized disaster for America if his rivals win in November.

“We’re gonna be living like dogs. Our whole country, our whole system, is gonna collapse,” he said.