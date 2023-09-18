Trump Claims His Posts Saved Ken Paxton From Impeachment Conviction
IT’S ALL ABOUT ME!
Twice-impeached Donald Trump shamelessly claimed credit for Ken Paxton’s miraculous impeachment acquittal this weekend, writing on social media on Monday that it was an “honor to have helped correct this injustice” through his posts. “Yes, it is true that my intervention through TRUTH SOCIAL saved Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from going down at the hands of Democrats,” he wrote. “Ken has been a great A.G. and now he can go back to work for the wonderful people of Texas.” Paxton, who was accused of calling in favors for, and accepting bribes from, a big-money donor, was acquitted on 16 charges on Saturday—a shocking end to proceedings after dozens of House Republicans sided with Democrats to impeach him. Trump posted sparingly throughout Paxton’s hearings, skewering the Republicans who voted in favor of what he described as a “shameful impeachment.” Trump’s post seemingly confirmed weekend reports that his camp dispatched allies to pressure Texas senators into acquitting Paxton.