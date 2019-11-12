CHEAT SHEET
Trump Claims Ivanka Has Created 14 Million U.S. Jobs
President Trump claimed Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump—who is also a White House senior adviser—has created 14 million jobs, according to Mediaite. “My daughter Ivanka, that’s all she wants to talk about... she wants to make these people have great lives. And when she started this, two and half years ago, her goal was 500,000 jobs,” the president said at the Economic Club of New York while discussing the administration’s “Pledge to America’s Workers.” “She has now created 14 million jobs and they are being trained by these great companies, the greatest companies in the world, because the government cannot train them. It’s a great thing.” Trump offered no evidence or explanation at how he’d arrived at the stunning figure.