Trump Claims ‘Lots’ of DeSantis Staffers Are Asking Him for a Job
SWITCHING SIDES?
Donald Trump claims people working for his presumptive 2024 presidential rival Ron DeSantis are asking Trump for a job. “We’re getting lots of job requests from people currently working for the Social Security/Medicare cutting (JUST WATCH!) DeSanctimonious Campaign,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early Friday. “Ron’s Poll numbers are dropping so fast and furious that many people are speculating he’s not going to run. Just hired ‘Kiss of Death’ [political consultant] Jeff Roe, who dropped YoungKim, to see if he can help (he will only help make Ron poor!)” Although DeSantis has yet to formally declare his campaign, Trump is already working overtime to capitalize on his poll leads against the Florida governor. On Thursday, Trump’s campaign reportedly sent a memo to DeSantis’ Florida donors asking them to fall in line behind the former president, making him out to be the inevitable 2024 Republican nominee.